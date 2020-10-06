Linton Civitan Club sponsoring bicycle giveaway for kids

The Linton Civitan Club announced they will be giving away free bicycles to local children ages 12 and younger at the Greene County Humane Shelter on Saturday, October 10th from 3-5PM.

The Linton Civitan Club is a long-time service club with a mission to provide toys and clothing for children in Greene County, Indiana. The group is known for their annual Ham and Egg Breakfast on the morning of the Fourth of July Parade, as well as their annual Clothe-A-Child & Toys-For-Tots projects around the holidays.

