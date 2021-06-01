Greene County Jail Log – June 1st, 2021

Over the last several days, there has been a lot of activity at the Greene County Jail — including over forty arrests, bookings for warrants, and sentences started — with methamphetamine at the root of many of the issues, it seems. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Holly Marie Cox, age 42, of Linton was booked on a writ of attachment. Bond was set at $500 cash only; bond was paid.
Mason Shane Miller, age 35, of Farmersburg was booked on a warrant for obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Linton-based attorney Timothy Shonk has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Timothy Robert Strickland, age 36, of Bloomfield was booked on multiple writs of attachment for child support owed.
John Samuel Dickinson, age 43, of Worthington was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Owen County for a probation violation. No bond.
Jeremy Christopher Hall, age 37, of Newberry was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set in the amount of $15,000 with ten percent allowed. Attorney Nicole Slivensky was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Charles William Proctor, age 48, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Also, a petition to revoke his bond for a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. Local attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Christopher Allen Rybolt, age 50, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. It appears this petition was filed after Rybolt was charged in Owen County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a prior within seven years, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, and leaving the scene of an accident. No bond. In Owen County, Rybolt pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2001, and he was charged with public intoxication in 2006, as well.
Alan Kent Plummer, age 66, of Odon was arrested for being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. His initial hearing has been set for June 7th in front of Judge Dena Martin.
Sandra Lynn Botkin, age 56, of Linton began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Botkin to 1 year in jail with 345 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.
Beau Justin Hash, age 39, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for a sex offender registration violation, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Christopher Aaron Matthew Prince, age 35, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Natalie Marie Gage, age 27, of Indianapolis was booked on an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear. No bond.
Sarah Rachael Goodman, age 32, of Bloomfield was arrested for criminal trespass, as well as theft, which are both Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set at $2,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Michael Eugene Goodman, age 70, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Goodman’s initial hearing has been set for June 3rd in front of Judge Dena Martin. In 2012, Goodman pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. In 2010, court records indicate charges of public intoxication were filed, as well.
Terry Joe House, age 59, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, was filed recently. No bond. Public defender Ashley Dyer has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Tyler Jay Cliver, age 31, of Worthington was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for domestic battery with injury to a pregnant person, a Level 5 felony, was filed. No bond.
Jayden Polani Aason Keo, age 18, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed.
Jeramie Jason Myers, age 44, of Linton was booked on a writ of attachment for child support. Bond was set at $2,000; bond was paid.
Bradley M. McNees, age 30, of Solsberry was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, as well. McNees was additionally charged with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Kaila Danielle Stamper, age 30, of Bloomington was arrested for four separate Level 6 felony charges, including possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, and neglect of a dependent or child. No bond.
Dawn Marie Johnson, age 31, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson was also charged with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $8,500 with ten percent allowed.
Jessy James Harden, age 31, of Solsberry began his sentence for dealing marijuana with an amount of ay least 10 pounds, a Level 5 felony. Judge Erik Allen sentenced Harden to the Indiana Department of Corrections for a term of 2 years and 180 days with 1 year and 180 days suspended. The Defendant will serve the first 120 days in jail and the balance of the 1 year executed sentence on work release.
Tiara Lashae Jackson, age 28, of Anderson was booked on a warrant after failing to appear to face a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. The charge has since been dismissed.
Robert Michael Tanner Hauck, age 25, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a violation was filed regarding his sentence for battery with moderate bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. No bond.
Nicholas Allen Tuttle, age 20, of Terre Haute was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. No bond.
Troy Douglas Robertson, age 57, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Robert Alan Lovelace, age 26 and listed as homeless in Jasonville, was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed.
Nathon Job Scott, age26 , of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his bond for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony, was filed. No bond. A jury trial has been set to begin August 17th, 2021.
Branden Shane Strauser, age 37, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, was filed. No bond.
Michael Lee Gage, age 46, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.
Natosha Lynn Roudebush, age 22, of Bloomfield was arrested for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Thomas Carl Jaroscak, age 44, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine was filed recently. No bond.
Kristen Nicole May, age 30, of Brazil began her sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. As part of a plea agreement, Judge Erik Allen sentenced May to 2 years and 180 days in the County Jail with 2 years suspended and 3 days jail credit applied.
Christopher Dwight Overly, age 51, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for an evidentiary hearing to face a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.
William Quinn Dicus, age 27 and listed as homeless in Linton, was booked on a warrant for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.
Joey Lee Edmondson, age 32, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for stalking violations was filed. No bond.
Fay Frederick Russell, Jr., age 49, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Traci Lynn Lawrence, age 51, of Coarsegold, California was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Melissa Rose Wolfe, age 36, of Sullivan was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for a change of plea hearing involving charges for theft, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zandariah James Hill, age 36, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed for this charge. Hill also faces a probation violation on a past charge of burglary. No bond for this charge.
Joshua Ray Whelchel, age 34, of Bloomfield was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, as well as an additional possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Whelchel was also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Stephanie Rayleen Elizabeth Myers, age 24, with an address of the Hickory Treatment Center in Linton was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.
Christina Kaye Kristler, age 29, of Linton was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. She will also be facing probation violation in Sullivan County.
