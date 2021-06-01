Greene County Jail Log – June 1st, 2021

Christopher Allen Rybolt, age 50, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. It appears this petition was filed after Rybolt was charged in Owen County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a prior within seven years, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, and leaving the scene of an accident. No bond. In Owen County, Rybolt pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2001, and he was charged with public intoxication in 2006, as well.