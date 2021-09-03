CASE UPDATE: LPD Officer Adam E. King retains counsel, special prosecutor assigned

As reported in an earlier article, Linton Police Officer Adam E. King is accused of violating Indiana Code 35-44.1-2-3(d)(1) or “False Informing resulting in substantial hindrance to a law enforcement process,” which is considered a Class A misdemeanor charge. King has resigned his position with the Linton Police Department, The Lintonian has since learned.

King has retained attorney Andrew R. Duncan with the Indianapolis-based law firm Ruckelshaus, Kautzman, & Blackwell who advertises specific expertise in the area of police and firefighter protection.

As reported in another unrelated case the other day, the special prosecutor appointed in this case will be Stanley M. Levco, an IU School of Law graduate with years of experience, and who served as a former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, as well. Levco has taken on special prosecutor appointments throughout the State of Indiana.

King’s next move will be soon with a pre-trial conference on September 8th, 2021 at 9am with local Judge Dena Marin.

As always, readers should keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person shown further above as arrested for the charge listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

