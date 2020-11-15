Real Estate Available In And Around Linton, Indiana
FOR RENT – A very nice one-bedroom apartment on the ground level in downtown Linton. Very close to library, post office, and more. It has hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living area, his-and-her closets off of the bedroom, a large utility room with washer and electric dryer hookups, as well as a utility sink. Utilities are included.
FOR SALE – Heavily wooded city lot at the corner of 1st St SE & O St in a quiet neighborhood in the south part of Linton, just outside the city limits. Some photos of the lot:
Some deed restrictions apply. Perfect for a small cabin for fun on the weekends at The Goosepond. Map to property further below. Seller is ready to give a great deal. Make an offer!