Real Estate Available In And Around Linton, Indiana

FOR RENT – A very nice one-bedroom apartment on the ground level in downtown Linton. Very close to library, post office, and more. It has hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living area, his-and-her closets off of the bedroom, a large utility room with washer and electric dryer hookups, as well as a utility sink. Utilities are included.

Bedroom Outside Entryway Entry Door, Fireplace in Living Area Half Bath His & Her Closets Off the Bedroom Kitchen Area Main Living Area Main Bathroom Utility Room

Inquiry about this property:

FOR SALE – Heavily wooded city lot at the corner of 1st St SE & O St in a quiet neighborhood in the south part of Linton, just outside the city limits. Some photos of the lot:

Some deed restrictions apply. Perfect for a small cabin for fun on the weekends at The Goosepond. Map to property further below. Seller is ready to give a great deal. Make an offer!

Inquiry about this property: