Linton Police Officer charged with false informing in case

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by a police officer with the Indiana State Police, Brad Chandler, Linton Police Officer Adam E. King included false information in a probable cause affidavit that King wrote about an incident in mid-May 2021 in which he responded to in his official duty as a Linton police officer. The false information, Chandler wrote, “substantially hindered and ultimately resulted in the dismissal of all charges” against the Defendant, who King attested had cursed at him, pushed him in the chest, and attempted to grab King’s weapon while attempting to arrest the man.

After an investigation into the incident, including speaking with three eye-witnesses, reviewing video and audio recordings from the incident, as well as other related paperwork, Chandler concluded that he could not find any evidence to substantiate King’s claims; therefore, resulting in the dismissal of all charges by the Greene County Prosecutor against the Defendant, while a charge of false informing, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed against King. In a June 2nd 2021 interview with King, though, Chandler said that King maintained that “he either perceived that [the Defendant] made those statements or the audio did not capture them.”

King has since resigned his position with the Linton Police Department, The Lintonian has learned. On the morning of September 8th, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for King, as the case progresses. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Earlier this year, a Linton Reserve Police Officer, Indiana “Indy” Miller, was sentenced after a plea agreement was signed. The court sentenced Miller for the sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor, respectively, in a plea deal, which dismissed the count of rape against him.

