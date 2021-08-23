Teamwork leads to catalytic converter theft arrest in Greene County

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

In Greene County on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) Trooper Caleb Garvin, along with Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harvey Holt, investigated a theft of catalytic converters in eastern Greene County. Deputy Holt was dispatched to the 6000 block of E. Washboard Road after receiving a report of a male trespassing on private property. The male had left prior to Deputy Holt’s arrival.

Trp. Garvin and Deputy Holt were able to identify the male as Jarod Collenbaugh, 30 years old from Dugger, after the property owner gave information about a previous encounter with him. After officers spoke with the victim, it was discovered that two catalytic converters had been cut from a vehicle that was parked next to a detached garage.

Trooper Garvin and Deputy Holt located Collenbaugh at his residence and conducted an interview.

After utilizing various investigative techniques on August 18th, Trooper Garvin suspected another theft had occurred in the area. He went to a second address in the 3000 block of E. Gallimore Road. It was determined that a catalytic converter had also been cut from a vehicle outside of this residence. The homeowners did not yet know that they had been the victim of a crime.

As a result of the investigation, a probable cause affidavit was prepared and submitted to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review. On August 20th an arrest warrant was issued for Collenbaugh, who turned himself into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, August 21st, 2021.

Collenbaugh was incarcerated at the Greene County Jail for the following offenses:

Theft (Catalytic Converter), Level 6 Felony

Theft (Catalytic Converter), Level 6 Felony

Trespass, A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, B Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, B Misdemeanor

Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. Sergeant Greg Day commended the efforts of both ISP and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for the teamwork involved in this case.

“When officers from multiple agencies can communicate, share information, and work together, quality investigations are the result. These officers did not stop at the initial call, and they were able to locate a second victim that otherwise could have gone unnoticed.”

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

