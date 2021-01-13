Former Linton reserve officer sentenced

One of The Lintonian’s top stories for 2020 came to an end earlier today, as Indiana “Indy” J. Miller plead guilty to two charges, while another was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, and was sentenced by Judge Erik Allen.

Miller, a former Linton reserve police officer, had been charged with rape, sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, after an investigation into two events that allegedly occurred in January 2020. The investigation began after a female came forward to report she was the victim of unwanted and forceable intercourse with Miller, along with receiving certain trauma from Miller during those events, such as bite marks. According to the probable cause affidavit, alcohol was involved on both occasions.

The court sentenced Miller for the sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor, respectively, in a plea deal, which dismissed the count of rape. The two charges are to be served consecutively, meaning longer incarceration times, as defendants have to finish serving the first sentence before staring the next.

For the sexual battery charge, Miller faces 545 days with 180 days suspended. For the battery charge, a term of one year was the sentence with 180 of those days suspended. Miller will serve his time in work release.

Photo credit: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

