Greene County Jail Log – January 13th, 2021

Lloyd Robert Turpin, age 48, of Bloomfield was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Carol-Lisa Lynn Hapner, age 37, of Solsberry was booked on an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear in Monroe County and bond revocation in Owen County. No bond.

Nash Tyler Garrett, age 38, of Evansville was booked on a warrant for burglary, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $14,000 with ten percent allowed.

Adrian Scott Francis, age 18, of Linton was arrested for auto parts theft, a Level 6 felony charge, along with operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $8,500 with ten percent allowed.

Christopher Michael Collins, age 39, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, along with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

Ashton Mylin Maples, age 21, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana. No bond.

Donald Ray Patton, Jr., age 37, of Lyons was booked on an out-of-county warrant for a probation violation. No bond.

Jason Aaron Reynolds, age 40, of Indianapolis was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, leaving the scene of a crash, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun without a license. Bond was set at $14,500 with ten percent allowed.

Christopher Heath Raney, age 42, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Goldie Louise Kieninger, age 38, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. No bond.

Timothy Lee McClure, age 41, of Bloomfield began his sentenced for possession of methamphetamine.

Dalton Scott Monahan, age 27, of Linton began his sentence for theft.

Jenna Marie Murawski, age 22, of Linton was booked on a warrant for residential entry. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed, Bond was paid.

Jerry Lee Padgett, age 33, of Linton was booked on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. No bond.

Joshua Robert Edmondson, age 36, of Linton was booked on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine. No bond.

Jonah Andreas Wittgren, age 18, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia and minor possession of alcohol, which are both Class C misdemeanor offenses. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...