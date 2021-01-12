Two Daviess County locations earn site certification

Two prime business development sites in Washington, Indiana, have received Gold and Silver Site Certifications. They are the latest regional locations to take advantage of a site certification program through the Daviess County Economic Development Corp. (DCEDC) and Radius Indiana’s partnership with Verisite.

Verisite Site Certification gives companies and site selectors the assurance the sites are ready for expedited development and that all needed documentation and data has been compiled and verified, resulting in cost savings and speed to market for new industrial and/or commercial construction.

Located at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Highway 50, the 47-acre and 183-acre greenfield sites offer prime locations for future industrial or commercial development. Both sites benefit from the condition and accessibility of existing infrastructure within close proximity, established local development ordinances, and aggressive local, regional, and state-level incentives. The locations have access to critical utility infrastructure needed to establish state of the art facilities, as evidenced by M&C Tech establishing their first manufacturing operations in the community and most recently True Rx Management Services.

“With our strategic location along I-69 and alignment at the state, regional, and local levels, Washington and Daviess County offer tremendous advantages for new and expanding industry. By partnering with Radius, the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, and the Verisite team, we are eliminating many of the unknowns in the development process and positioning ourselves to move at rapid speed when the opportunity presents itself,” said Bryant Niehoff.

In addition to the physical site attributes, DCEDC and Radius Indiana requested Verisite’s support to identify the community and workforce assets that contribute to potential opportunities for future development. The sites are eligible for multiple local incentive programs and have connections to a myriad of workforce development initiatives underway in the region.

“Radius recognized the tremendous opportunity the Washington interstate sites offered to businesses ready to construct new facilities. We felt that working with DCEDC and Verisite together gave answers to the questions that savvy businesses would ask,” said Jeff Quyle.

The Verisite program creates opportunities for excellent locations, like Daviess County, Indiana, to continue to capitalize on momentum around growth and innovation. “We commend Daviess County and the region for being proactive in their site development efforts. Communities that understand speed to market and the importance of mitigating risk, are well-positioned to win site selection projects”, said Leslie Wagner, Senior Principal, Ginovus.

Verisite offers a comprehensive site certification program evaluating greenfield sites, data centers, brownfields, and existing buildings. The proprietary program creates a narrative around in-depth market research and analyzes human capital components in order to provide business decision-makers with reliable data.

Verisite is the result of a partnership with Ginovus, Plaka + Associates, and the Veridus Group that brings considerable industry experience in economic development, site selection, and engineering. Together these tenured firms designed and built the proprietary process for Verisite site certification to finally establish universal definitions and designations for site certification. This offers a modern, trustworthy standard for property owners, developers, and communities that utilizes a consistent and standardized set of criteria to determine all aspects of a site’s readiness for development.

As readers may recall in August 2020, the Dunkerly site earned the Silver Site Certification, as well. Located near State Road 54 on County Road 1000 West, just south of the Linton Walmart, the 60.97-acre greenfield site, listed as owned by Paul and Nancee Dunkerly and Pamela Kay Loheider in county records, is a prime location for a future small to medium production, manufacturing or logistics facility here in Linton.

Like this: Like Loading...