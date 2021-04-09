Greene County Jail Log – April 9th, 2021

Nicole Marie Day, age 34, of Jasonville was booked on a failure to appear charge after ignoring subpoenas in a civil case involving an auto loan in default with First Financial of Terre Haute. Day’s bail was set at $500 cash only, and the bond was paid.
Kyle Patrick Steadman, age 26, of Lyons began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a plea agreement was reached. Steadman was represented by Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Sam Shapiro.
Fred Leon Stewart, age 44, of Bloomfield was booked on a work release violation. No bond.
Paul Ryan Hepner, age 29, of Solsberry was booked for a parole volation. No bond.
Jessica Larae Nelson, age 30, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felony charges, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years, a Class A misdemeanor. Nelson is also charged with possession of marijuana. No bond.
James Donald Roudebush, age 52, of Bloomfield began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, pursuant to a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Roudebush to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Attorney Dakota VanLeeuwen of Martinsville was retained by Roudebush.
Jeffrey Shane Crowder, age 44, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felony charges. No bond.
Devin Bradley Tatlock, age 22, of Linton, was booked on a warrant for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. No bond. Attorney Ellen Martin has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Lauryn Brook Vallad, age 18, of Linton was arrested by Linton Police Office Franklin for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and minor possession of alcohol. Bond was set at $1,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Matthew Jordon Young, age 25, of Mount Vernon, Kentucky was arrested intimidation and domestic battery, a Level 6 and Level 5 felony, respectively. Bond was set at $18,000 cash only.
Paul Artem McHenry, age 30, of Worthington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and operating with a controlled substance in the body. No bond.
Holly Jo Erdmann, age 57, of Plainfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Linda Kay Holderman, age 51, of Bloomfield was arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
