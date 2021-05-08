Mom, I need bail. Oh, and Happy Mother’s Day, too! Greene County Jail Log – Special Mother’s Day Edition

Recently, we have been swamped with news and articles at The Lintonian. So, in an effort to catch up on all the latest jail activity in Greene County, we are publishing a special Mother’s Day Edition of the Greene County Jail Log, which summarizes the latest 29 events — including arrests, sentencing, and petitions to revoke — in the county and catches us up at least until… Monday.

Ethan Robert Thomas, age 22, of Solsberry was arrested by Indiana State Trooper Klun for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces an active warrant for failing to appear on charges of domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman. The Court appointed local attorney Ellen Martin to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. Defendant’s bond was set in the sum of $25,000 surety or 10% cash.

Douglas Elson Steele, III, age 29, of Daytona, Florida, was booked on a warrant for intimidation, a Level 5 felony. No bond. Since his arrest, a plea agreement was entered into with Steele being sentenced by a special judge in the case to one year in jail with all but 10 days suspended and 5 days of jail credit applied. Attorney Ellen Martin served as Steele’s court-appointed counsel. He is also facing a possession of marijuana charge in Brown Circuit Court.

Melvin Thomas Stewart, Jr., age 45, of Bedford was booked on a warrant for forgery, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash allowed. Bond was paid.

John Robert Barnes, age 57, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash allowed.

Joseph Kyle Hellums, age 42, of Unionville began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Hellums to 180 days in jail with 176 suspended. Linton-based attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

William Nickles Hutcherson, age 56, of Bloomfield began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Hutcherson to a total of four days over two consecutive weekends.

Clinton Kane Hestand, age 30, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jaime Dawn Robinson, age 37, of Bloomfield was arrested for theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent cash allowed. Bond was paid.

Brandon Lee Lash, age 39, of Bloomfield was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Katherine Elizabeth Edwards, age 25, of Bloomfield was arrested for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent cash allowed. Bond was paid.

Clayton Duane Langley, age 30, of Linton was arrested for three nearly-identical charges, including: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated was an A.C.E. of 0.15 or more. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent cash allowed.

Zachariah Adam Query, age 27, of Bloomfield began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Query to 1 year 180 days with 1 year 150 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit.

Charles William Parcels, age 30, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Level 6 felony, as well as refusal to identify self while stopped, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as leaving the scene of an injury crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $9,000 with ten percent allowed.

Jesse James Vanderburg, age 21, of Bloomington began his sentence for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced him to 4 days in jail. Vanderburg is also facing a pending possession of marijuana charge in Monroe County.

Cory Joe Sims, age 43, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony, as well as public indecency, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent cash allowed. Bond was paid.

Steven Adam Taylor, Sr., age 44, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Taylor has multiple pending charges in Monroe and Owen Counties, as well.

William Desire Kolling, age 32, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash allowed. Bond was paid.

Lacey Margaret Stewart, age 22, of Sandborn was booked on warrant for a petition to revoke her previously suspended sentences due to a recent possession of marijuana charge filed in Owen County. No bond.

Jan Michael McAtee, age 29, of Vincennes was booked on a warrant for theft. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent cash allowed.

Tyler Dale Green, age 34, of Shelbyville was booked on an out-of-county warrant stemming from a failure to appear charge in Clay County. No bond.

Austin David Delorn Stephens, age 23, of Ellettsville was booked on a warrant for operating with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Andrew Lee Rippy, age 34, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.

Jeffrey Loren Bowers, age 57, of Bicknell was arrested by Linton Police Officer Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating with a controlled substance in body, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

John Lee Irons, age 32, of Jasonville began his sentence for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Irons to 10 days in jail, as part of his plea agreement.

Billy Joe Pickett, age 52, of Elnora was booked on a warrant for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash allowed.

Chelsi Renee Smith, age 25, of Sullivan was booked on a warrant for theft with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Dylan Christopher Stahl, age 22, of Worthington began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Stahl to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended.

Steven Jarett Wayne Gibson, age 31, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin and booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash allowed.

Richard James Wilkins, Jr., age 37, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Yingling and booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

