The Linton Boys and Girls Track teams won at the Greene County Invitational earlier today. Some photo highlights from the day including (1.) Tyler Gordon running the first leg of the boys 4×800, (2.) Haley Rose jumping over the bar for the Miners, (3.) Imagin Morgan with the baton for the girls 4×800, (4.)Miners pole vaulter Claire McKisson running the hole, and (5.) Out of the blocks, Gabe Eslinger runs towards the finish.

Featured photo is Sophie Hale jumping long for the Miners.

