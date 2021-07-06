Greene County Jail Log – July 5th, 2021

The Greene County Jail Log for our July 5th, 2021 publication is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Antonette Allwyn Ambrosia, age 30, of Bloomfield was arrested by Deputy Marshal Jordan Allor possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. No bond.
Jordan Riley Wever, age 21, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant by Deputy Marshal Jordan Allor after one was issued due to being accused of violating probation under his suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Blake Andrew Wilson, age 20, of Worthington was arrested by Linton Officer Joseph Riley for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Monti Todd Withycombe, age 53, of Fairmount, Indiana was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class C and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Eric Ryan Nagy, age 27, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Jennie Lynn Rupert, age 48, of Linton was booked on a warrant for domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, respectively, after a petition to revoke her bond was found that there was probable cause to believe that a condition of bond release had been violated. No bond. Attorney Dustin Norfolk is appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Andrew Phillip Hopkins, age 35, of Loogootee was booked on a warrant for counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Robert D. Surface, age 52, of Greenwood was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class C and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Chad Dewayne Johnson, age 39, of Linton was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.
William Frederick Cody, age 61, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for possession of paraphernalia and dealing a controlled substance, a Class C and Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Chrystal Cherie Hensley, age 34, of Bloomfield was arrested by Bloomfield Lt. Marvin Holt for driving while suspended, Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Julie Marie Linne, age 42, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for neglect of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $12,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Dawn Marie Johnson, age 31, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Michelle Lynn Jerrell, age 36, of Lyons was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Cung Biak Sang, age 24, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant after he failed to appear for charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, a Class C and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Carry Joe Cassidy, age 35, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class C misdemeanor and Level 6 charge, respectively.
Rebecca Grace Cardwell, age 36, of Lawrence Hollow began her sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, after a plea agreement was reviewed. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s defense.
Russell Jay Lyttaker, age 41, of Rushville was booked on a warrant for battery and battery with a serious injury, a Level 3 and Level 5 felony charge. No bond.
Heather Marie Jarrell, age 29, and listed as homeless was arrested for multiple charges, including possession for methamphetamine, driving while suspended within a then year suspension, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Chaise Hunter Smith, age 19, of Linton was arrested by BJ Pierce for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was se at $1,000 with ten percent available. Bond was paid.