Failure to yield at stop sign results in a double-fatality in rural Sullivan County

In Sullivan County, the Indiana State Police are investigating a crash between a pickup truck and passenger vehicle that occurred earlier today, December 7th, 2021, at the junction of County Road 300 North and County Road 350 West, that claimed two lives.

The Dodge pickup truck driven by Gary Ferree, age 62, of Sullivan is shown after the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Polly Blackburn indicates that at approximately 7:20 a.m., a 2021 Dodge pickup truck driven by Gary Ferree, age 62, of Sullivan, Indiana, was traveling southbound on County Road 350 West. Ferree failed to yield at the posted stop sign located on the northbound side of the junction, continued southbound and proceeded into the lanes of County Road 300 North, forcefully striking a 2008 Lincoln driven by Ashley Hedden, age 38, of Sullivan, Indiana. Hedden was traveling eastbound. The momentum of the collision caused the vehicles to propel to the south side of the intersection and off the roadway. Both vehicles came to a final stop at this location, with the Lincoln rolling onto the driver’s side.

The driver of the Lincoln, Ashley Hedden, and her daughter, Grace, age 10, who was a passenger in the vehicle, both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. A second daughter who was also a passenger in the Lincoln was transported to the Sullivan County Community Hospital for immediate medical treatment. Gary Ferree was also transported to the Sullivan County Community Hospital for medical treatment.

The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post with the assistance of other troopers.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor for the accident.

Family members have been notified.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Coroner’s Office, SCAT ambulance service, Sullivan City Fire Department, Sullivan City Police Department, Turman Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Frye Wrecker Service.

