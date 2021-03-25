Disregarding a stop sign results in a double-fatal accident at SR 58 and US 41

From the Indiana State Police:

The Indiana State Police are investigating a crash between a semi tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle on March 25, 2021, at the junction of State Road 58 and US 41, that claimed two lives.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Polly Blackburn indicates that at approximately 1:45 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac driven by Shelby Horton, age 18, of Carlisle, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on State Road 58 and disregarded the stop sign on the southbound side of the junction of US 41. The 2002 Pontiac continued eastbound and proceeded into the northbound lanes of US 41 and into the direct path of a 2007 International semi tractor-trailer driven by Timothy Sarver, age 38, of Terre Haute, Indiana. Sarver applied his brakes and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision. The force of the collision caused both the semi tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle to the east side of US 41 and off the roadway, where they both came to a final stop.

A passenger in the Pontiac, Connor Rodriguez, age 16, of Carlisle, Indiana, was located in the front passenger seat and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Shelby Horton was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Timothy Sarver was uninjured.

The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post with the assistance of other troopers.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Family members have been notified.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department Sullivan County Coroner’s Office, SCAT ambulance service, Haddon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan City Fire Department, and Edington’s Wrecker Service

