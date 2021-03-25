INDOT to host virtual career fair on Thursday, April 1st

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host an online, virtual career fair on Thursday, April 1st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET. INDOT is recruiting applicants for open full-time and seasonal positions in highway maintenance, fleet services, construction engineering and construction project inspections.

Recruiters from INDOT will be available to answer questions and provide information on the benefits of joining the State of Indiana team. INDOT offers $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Click here or visit https://bit.ly/3tRIiB2 to attend INDOT’s virtual career fair. Advance registration is not required.

Summer seasonal positions run from April through October at a starting pay of $16 per hour. Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.

For questions, please email careers@indot.in.gov.

