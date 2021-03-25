Greene County Jail Log – March 25th, 2021

Scott Dale Henico, age 60, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Marin sentenced Henico to 60 days 54 suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Attorney Timothy Shonk represented the Defendant at the county’s expense. In 2011, Henico pled guilty to driving while intoxicated endangering a person, and he was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 1 year with 355 days suspended.