Greene County Jail Log – March 25th, 2021

Scott Dale Henico, age 60, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Marin sentenced Henico to 60 days 54 suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Attorney Timothy Shonk represented the Defendant at the county’s expense. In 2011, Henico pled guilty to driving while intoxicated endangering a person, and he was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 1 year with 355 days suspended.
Anthony John Ferentinos, age 18, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Kevin Michael McBride, age 62, of Linton was arrested for intimidation, battery, and burglary. An expanded article is available here. Bond was set at $20,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Jeremy Robert Felkner, age 42, of Jasonville booked on a writ of attachment for back child support.
Daniel Lee Grubb, age 31, of Bloomington, was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Joshua Lee Charmichael, age 29, of Worthington was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Brian Lee Rogers, age 45, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond.
Dylan Jacob Pedrey, age 21, Jasonville was booked on a warrant for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Troy Douglas Robertson, age 57, of Bloomfield was arrested for disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
