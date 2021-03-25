Gramps driving ZL1 Camaro takes Indiana State Police on high-speed afternoon chase

From the Indiana State Police:

On March 24th, 2021, at approximately 1:15 pm, Trooper Ross Johnson was northbound on U.S. 150 approaching Boyd Hollow Road when he observed a passenger car coming toward him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, a silver Chevrolet ZL1 Camaro, was passing another vehicle, which was pulling a trailer. Trooper Johnson then activated his speed timing device, which showed the vehicle’s speed to be 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Trooper Johnson activated his emergency lights before the vehicle passed him. The driver did not slow down as he passed Trooper Johnson’s fully marked police car. Trooper Johnson turned around and attempted to catch the speeding vehicle. Trooper Johnson was able to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle as it turned onto Lacy Road, heading south towards State Road 550.

The suspect’s vehicle continued westbound on State Road 550, at a high rate of speed. Trooper Johnson was able to pull behind the suspect’s vehicle and see it had one occupant. The driver continued west for a short time until coming to a stop near Progress School Road.

The driver was identified as Anthony G. Jones of Shoals. Mr. Jones admitted that he was speeding and attempting to elude Trooper Johnson. Mr. Jones was then incarcerated in the Martin County Security Center and charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement (vehicle) 35-44.1-3-1(a)(1) & 9-21-8-52(a)(1)

Reckless Driving 9-21-8-52(a)(1)



Arrested: Anthony G. Jones of Shoals, Indiana

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

