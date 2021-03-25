Patoka Lake hosts beginners kayak lesson, April 17th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Take a drive down US231 in mid-April to experience something new! Patoka Lake interpretive naturalists will host a kayak lesson for beginners on Saturday, April 17th at 12:30 p.m.



During the lesson, participants will get the opportunity to try several different styles of kayaks and paddles. Instructors will also cover the gear needed for a safe trip and the best places to paddle on Patoka Lake.



All equipment, including life jackets, will be provided. This event is open to anyone age 12 and older. Cost for the lesson is $5 per person, and space is limited. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.



The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents is required for the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, Patoka Lake, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information regarding this program other interpretive events at Patoka Lake, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.



More information on Patoka Lake: on.IN.gov/patokalake.

Featured photo by eMiL rAjAn from Pexels

