NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Wind Advisory for Linton

From the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Linton, which is effective until 9PM tonight. The storm, which was located over Washington, Indiana is moving northeast at 75 MPH. Quarter-sized hail that will damage vehicles is expected. Currently, it is 59 degrees outside.

Tomorrow, expect southwest winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 55MPH expected. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 11PM tonight until 9AM EDT on Friday.

Wind gusts are expected to blow around unsecured objects, and it could also lead to downed trees and fallen limbs, causing power outages as a result. Be sure to secure outdoor objects, such as backyard trampolines, rollout awnings, and patio furniture.

Featured photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

