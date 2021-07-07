Individual identified in fatal accident on State Road 159

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Positive Identification: The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual that was involved in the accident at State Road 159 and County Road 350 South on July 6th, 2021, in Sullivan County. The individual has been positively identified as:

Michael (Doug) Bailey, age 68, of Robinson, Illinois

The family has been notified.

Disregarding a Stop Sign Results in a Single Fatal Accident

Sullivan County – The Indiana State Police are investigating a crash between a semi tractor-trailer and pickup on July 6th, 2021, at the junction of State Road 159 and County Road 350 South, that claimed the life of one individual.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Polly Blackburn indicated that at approximately 11:49 a.m., a 2015 Ford pickup truck was attempting to go east bound from County Road 350 South across State Road 159. The driver of the pickup truck failed to observe a 2020 Volvo semi tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound on State Road 159, driven by Joseph W. Daniels, age 45, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois. Daniels applied his brakes and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision. The force of the collision caused the pickup truck to go off the roadway on the west side of State Road 159, rolling on the driver’s side and coming to a final stop. The semi tractor-trailer traveled off the roadway on the east side of State Road 159, jack-knifing and coming to a final stop.





ISP has confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck is deceased, however positive identification of the driver is not yet available. Once positive identification has been made, the driver’s name will be released.

Daniels was transported to Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Evansville State Police reconstruction team.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Union Volunteer Fire Department, Linton Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation. Sullivan City Fire Department, Sullivan County Coroner’s Office, SCAT 4, and Eddington’s Wrecker Service.

