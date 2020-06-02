Primary Election Results for Greene County, Indiana (2020)

Results are current as of Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 7:39pm. This post will be updated.
Local Contests – Greene County, Indiana
Winners shown in BOLD text.
Greene County Commissioner – District 1
Democratic Primary
- Terry L. Jackson (Democrat) – 1,220 Votes
Republican Primary
- Edward “Ed” Michael (Republican) – 2,261 Votes
- Thomas Anthony Rhodes (Republican) – 1,100 Votes
Greene County Commissioner – District 2
- Nathan L. Abrams (Republican) – 2,089 Votes
- Matthew J. York (Republican) – 1,350 Votes
Greene County Council – At Large (Top 3)
- Karen S. Abrams (Republican) – 1,584 Votes
- Thomas E. Bailey III (Republican) – 1,480 Votes
- Randall L. Brown (Republican) – 1,426 Votes
- Jerry R. Frye (Republican) -1,521 Votes
- Gregg D. Roudebush (Republican) – 1,971 Votes
- Timothy A. Sewell (Republican) – 482 Votes
- Ronald V. Toon Jr. (Republican) – 1,105 Votes
Greene County Surveyor
- Edward Strong (Republican) – 2,874 Votes
Greene County Treasurer
- Nicole L. Stahl (Republican) – 2,415 Votes
- Kelly J. Zimmerly (Republican) – 1,136 Votes
