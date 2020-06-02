Advertisements
Community News

Primary Election Results for Greene County, Indiana (2020)

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
Leave a Comment on Primary Election Results for Greene County, Indiana (2020)

Results are current as of Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 7:39pm. This post will be updated.

Local Contests – Greene County, Indiana

Winners shown in BOLD text.

Greene County Commissioner – District 1

Democratic Primary

  • Terry L. Jackson (Democrat) – 1,220 Votes

Republican Primary

  • Edward “Ed” Michael (Republican) – 2,261 Votes
  • Thomas Anthony Rhodes (Republican) – 1,100 Votes

Greene County Commissioner – District 2

  • Nathan L. Abrams (Republican) – 2,089 Votes
  • Matthew J. York (Republican) – 1,350 Votes

Greene County Council – At Large (Top 3)

  • Karen S. Abrams (Republican) – 1,584 Votes
  • Thomas E. Bailey III (Republican) – 1,480 Votes
  • Randall L. Brown (Republican) – 1,426 Votes
  • Jerry R. Frye (Republican) -1,521 Votes
  • Gregg D. Roudebush (Republican) – 1,971 Votes
  • Timothy A. Sewell (Republican) – 482 Votes
  • Ronald V. Toon Jr. (Republican) – 1,105 Votes

Greene County Surveyor

  • Edward Strong (Republican) – 2,874 Votes

Greene County Treasurer

  • Nicole L. Stahl (Republican) – 2,415 Votes
  • Kelly J. Zimmerly (Republican) – 1,136 Votes

View the complete election summary here. Results courtesy of Greene County Clerk’s Office.

Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: