June update from Linton-Stockton Schools [VIDEO]

In the video below, LSSC Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Goad, provides an update for parents, students, and the community.

She notes that a re-entry team has been formed to develop a plan of action for a safe return to school for the 2020/2021 school year. The team, comprised of 18 different LSSC staff members, will be seeking guidance from the Indiana Department of Education.

Dr. Goad acknowledges that school will look much different in the new year, but asks the following from our community:

Share your questions or concerns about the new school year by sending an email to back2schoolsafe@lssc.k12.in.us.

Ignore rumors and look to credible resources for information. The school will continue to provide timely updates on their website and social media.

Enjoy the Summer. Focus on the now with your family. The new school year is still 71 days away!

For more information, keep up with Linton-Stockton School Corporation by visiting their website for follow them on Facebook.

