Hicom acquires 12 Point Telecom

On Friday, local telecommunications and data installer, Hicom Inc., announced their acquisition of 12 Point Telecom of Greencastle.

Based in Lyons, Indiana, Hicom Inc. is a full-service provider of voice and data systems, ranging from basic telephone systems to structured cabling, fiberoptic sales and installation, security systems and fully-integrated Voice over IP networks (VoIP).

“We are excited to announce the purchase and acquisition of 12 Point Telecom out of Greencastle, Indiana,” said Sales Manager, Derek Mckee. “12 Point Telecom was founded by Jared Hutcheson, and he has done a fantastic job of serving residents and businesses throughout Putnam, Owen, and Clay Counties for nearly a decade.”

McKee went on to say, “We look forward to building new relationships with the fine folks up there [Greencastle area] and strive to serve 12 Point’s customers with the same passion and desire we have with our customer base for the last 30 years. We wish Jared the best of luck with his new career and can’t wait to see what future holds for all of us!”

Hicom, Inc. was founded in 1990 by the late Ralph E. Hiatt, who spent many years in the telecom industry with Bell System (now AT&T) before putting his expertise to use by helping the local business community with voice and data needs. After 30 years in business, the company is now owned and operated by Ralph’s grandchildren Jennifer Rudolph, Russ McDonald, Derek McKee, and Rich Condol.

Learn more about Hicom Inc. by visiting their website.

