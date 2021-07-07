ISP arrests Bedford woman for dealing methamphetamine

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

The Indiana State Police concluded a lengthy investigation of dealing methamphetamine by arresting Vanessa Hughes, 34 years old of Bedford, on Tuesday evening. The Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and ISP DES (Drug Enforcement Section) Detectives received information that Hughes was allegedly involved in the dealing and distribution of methamphetamine in Lawrence County.

On July 6th, they had information that Hughes was traveling from Indianapolis with methamphetamine in a white Nissan Altima. DES detectives located the vehicle southbound and followed it toward Lawrence County.

Sgt. Greg Day observed the Nissan and utilized his radar to determine the Nissan was traveling 61mph in a construction zone near Monroe Dam Road. The Nissan then exited SR 37, traveling toward Lawrence County. Sgt. Day and Trp. Chance Humphrey located the vehicle on Guthrie Road, near Coveyville Road, where it was once again exceeding the speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted.

During the stop, Trp. Matt Hatchett arrived and deployed his canine, Axe, who gave a positive alert on the Nissan. A subsequent search revealed that Hughes, who was a front-seat passenger, was in possession of 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine that she tried to conceal in her pants. Other evidence of dealing was seized as well.

Hughes was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony) and Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony).

Sgt. Day praised the hard work and dedication of his squad members and the DES Detectives. Sgt. Day said, “This is just another example of great teamwork and a thorough investigation leading to the arrest of a woman supplying methamphetamine to those struggling with addiction.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...