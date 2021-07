From the Greene County General Hospital:

TeamOrtho’s next free sports physical day is July 29th, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. TeamOrtho is located at 1043 N 1000 W in Linton. Free sports physicals are available to all Greene County students and students must have an appointment time scheduled.

Call (812) 847-3381 to schedule, and please bring a completed IHSAA Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation From to your scheduled appointment time. Physical forms can be found here.

