Dubois County Community Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct

From the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office:

A Dubois County community corrections officer has been charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a detainee. The allegations were reported to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office who opened an investigation.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and initiated an immediate investigation leading to the suspects arrest. We will work closely with Community Corrections as we continue to investigate the matter,” said Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter. Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Jesus Monarrez conducted the investigation into the allegations with the assistance of Dubois County Community Corrections.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Community Corrections Officer Ryan Schmitt was alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a community corrections participant between January and April of 2021. The victim is no longer at Dubois Community Corrections and is currently being held at a different county jail on unrelated charges.

Following the investigation, Community Corrections Officer Ryan Schmitt was arrested and charged with a level 5 Felony of Sexual Misconduct with a detainee. Schmitt had his initial hearing recently in the Dubois County Circuit Court. He was released without having to pay a cash bond by Judge Nathan Verkamp and is awaiting trial.

The investigation remains ongoing.

All charges filed in this case are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

