Indiana State Police ACES make meth dealing arrest in Lawrence County

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Sunday, July 4th at approximately 2:30 pm, while on routine patrol, Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) Trp. Richard Klun arrested Brooklyn Terrell, 26 years old of Orleans, following a traffic stop on Sieboldt Quarry Road in Lawrence County. Trp. Klun stopped Terrell for a speeding violation, but during the stop, he detected indicators of criminal activity and noticed that Terrell appeared to be impaired on some type of controlled substance. ISP Sgt. Greg Day, along with Troopers Jon Patrick and Caleb Garvin, assisted with the stop and subsequent investigation.

Trp. Klun deployed his canine, Loki, who gave a positive alert on the Chevrolet Trailblazer that Terrell was driving. A subsequent search revealed that Terrell was in possession of approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged and labeled in a manner consistent with selling it. In addition, Troopers located 1 gram of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana, hypodermic syringes, and drug paraphernalia. There was also other evidence uncovered that indicated Terrell was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

Trp. Klun transported Terrell to IU Health Bedford where a blood draw was performed. During that time, it was discovered that the Trailblazer had just been reported as stolen.

Upon completion of the investigation, Terrell was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams with Intent to Deal, Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 4 Felony Possession of Heroin, Level 6 Felony Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony Vehicle Theft, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, A Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in the Body, C Misdemeanor

Lawrence County Officer Corey Housel assisted with the stolen vehicle portion of the investigation.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

