Linton’s Freedom Festival Parade returns for 2021 with new entries, old favorites

Some locals guessed that the parade would be less attended after the break for COVID-19 in 2020, while others said the parade would be back bigger and better than ever for 2021. What 2021 turned out to be was a well-attended one with parade-goer numbers perhaps off slightly; parade entries were a combination of both old and new participants, including several Shriner groups, local high school bands, little league ball teams, and candy too.

A few oldie-but-goodie favorites, included: Elvis impersonator Bruce Borders, the Sandborn antique fire truck, local weatherman Jesse Walker, the Greene County Republican float, and the Linton Miner cheerleaders.

Various Shriner groups from around the area also entered this year’s parade with several entries, including some mini hotrods:

It was very warm day for the parade-goers and participants alike with temperatures in the high-80’s. Some other crowd favorites included some antique car entries, the Linton Freedom Festival Queen with her court, Channel 2 news anchor Dana Winklepleck, the Shakamak Boy’s Baseball team, and the organizer of the parade, the Linton-Chamber of Commerce float:

Overall, parade entries were down from previous parades, clocking in somewhere in the high-130’s; there were also no equestrian entries this year. Past years have seen nearly 200 entries in all. Given the odd schedule this year of being moved to Monday, the 5th of July, though, due to the 4th of July being on a Sunday, as well as coming back after a year off from COVID-19, the Linton Freedom Festival showed incredible resilience, as one of Indiana’s largest Fourth of July parades.

