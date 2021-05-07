Four people arrested in house near North Knox primary school

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

This morning at approximately 9:30AM, Indiana State Police responded to 706 Washington Street in Bicknell to execute two felony theft warrants for Stacey Norton, age 47, and Peggy Minderman, age 60. Both individuals reside at the 706 Washington Street residence.

When troopers entered the residence, they located and arrested both subjects. While inside the residence, though, troopers observed signs of illegal drug activity and contacted the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office for a search warrant. Two other individuals inside the residence were identified as Allyson Catt, age 21, of Bicknell, and Colton Hitt, age 23, of Vincennes.

After the search warrant was obtained, troopers searched Norton and discovered over 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $400 in cash, multiple plastic baggies commonly used to distribute narcotics and scales. Minderman had suspected meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia in her possession. Catt and Hitt had approximately one gram of suspected meth and marijuana in a backpack they shared.

Norton’s residence is located within 500 feet of North Knox Primary School. All four individuals were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Stacey J. Norton, age 47, Bicknell, Indiana

Dealing Meth over 10 grams, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Meth over 10 grams, Level 4 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Outstanding Theft Warrant out of Knox County

Peggy Minderman, age 60, Bicknell, Indiana

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Outstanding Theft Warrant out of Knox County

Allyson Catt, age 21, Bicknell, Indiana

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Outstanding warrants out of Knox and Vanderburgh Counties

Colton Hitt, age 23, Vincennes, Indiana

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Jordan Lee, Indiana State Police Assisting Officers: Trooper Ryan Johnson and Trooper Nick Hatfield, Indiana State Police Assisting Agency: Bicknell Police

