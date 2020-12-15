One of Greene County’s largest homes sells

One of Greene County’s largest homes, located at 3237 State Road 157 in Bloomfield, recently sold for $890,000. The 35 acre estate with a two-story, bricked main house with 11,423 square feet of finished living space, an in-ground pool, and tennis court shows it was sold as of December 12th, 2020, according to courthouse records.

Originally built by Greene County residents Steven R. & Diana B. Cornelius, it was purchased by Carl H. and Marcy Cook in 2009 after spending some time on the local market. A few days ago, the Cooks transferred it to Evan Armani and Eric Moore of North Hollywood, California. Armani and Moore serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer, respectively, of Multi Concept Recovery in Burbank, California, a facility treating addiction and substance abuse.

We welcome Misters Armani and Moore to Greene County, Indiana! The just over 33,000 residents in our 545-square-mile county should certainly be a lot less crowded, as compared to over double the residents (nearly 78,000) in the less-than-six-square-mile North Hollywood neighborhood.

Featured photo by PhotoMIX Company from Pexels; house photos from Greene County property records

