From the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service says light snow is expected during the tomorrow (Wednesday) morning commute. A broad region of light snow looks to move in overnight moving east-northeast across central Indiana with snow expected to begin shortly after midnight in far southwestern portions of central Indiana. Snow will transition into a wintery mx by midday with all precipitation ending by the evening.

Featured photo by Egor Kamelev from Pexels

