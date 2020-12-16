Over 1.7 pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $31,080 in cash

From the Indiana State Police:

At approximately 7:19PM yesterday evening, Indiana State Police Trooper Ross Johnson was patrolling Interstate 69 in Daviess County when he observed a southbound vehicle near the 69 mile marker at a high rate of speed. In response, Trooper Johnson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the three men in the vehicle were in possession of over 1.7 pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $31,080 of U.S. currency. All men were arrested at the scene with the assistance of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and Trooper Johnson will continue investigating the case with the assistance of detectives of the DEA.

The three occupants of the vehicle were:

SPEARMAN, JOSHWIN

Spearman is charged with:

Dealing in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

WATSON, NARDO D.

Watson is charged with:

Dealing in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

WADDELL, DEVONTAE R.

Waddell is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon – Level 4 felony

Dealing in Marijuana – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Marijuana- Level 5 Felony

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Featured and suspect photos submitted by the Indiana State Police

