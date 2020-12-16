GCGH Board of Trustees’ December board meeting

From the Greene County General Hospital:

During the December Board of Trustees meeting held virtually on December 15, 2020, the GCGH board members publicly recognized Owen Batterton, MD’s years of service to Greene County. Mike Crane, RPh, who serves as President of the board, said, “It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Batterton over the years. He has truly served our community and has been a fixture in our area’s healthcare. He will be greatly missed.”

The board held officer elections that resulted in Mike Crane, RPh remaining as President of the board as well as Nathan Abrams remaining as Vice-President and Don Schute remaining as Secretary.

The board also approved updating the third-floor nurses’ station, remodeling bathrooms for two patient rooms, and creating an inpatient rehab area to better serve patients, improve infection control, and improve patient safety.

Brenda Reetz, the GCGH CEO, announced the Hospital’s first Outstanding Leader Award for 2020 during her administrative report. On December 11, 2020 Vicki McHenry, RN, Director of Progressive Care, was honored for her outstanding leadership. Vicki led her team of Medical Surgical, ICU and Case Management teams through the COVID pandemic; learning advanced PPE techniques and teaching them to her staff. The board congratulated Vicki.

No public comments were recorded.

The next GCGH board meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2021.

Evening photo of hospital’s ER entrance courtesy Greene County General Hospital

