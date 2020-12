Some photo highlights of yesterday’s Boys’ High School Basketball game with Clay City at Linton, including: (1.) Braden Walter picking the ball to begin the game, (2.) Drew Smith driving in the first quarter, (3.) Joey Hart going up for two points, and (4.) Konner Cox shooting behind the arc. Linton won handedly, 71 to 29.

Featured photo – Linton cheer team during line-up

