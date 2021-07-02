Pursuit driver apprehended after passenger jumps from moving vehicle

From the Office of the Sullivan County Sheriff, Clark Cottom:

On July 1st, 2021 at approximately 11:30 PM, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cole Boatright was on routine patrol in Hymera, Indiana, when he noticed a burgundy Pontiac with improper tail lights. Deputy Boatright attempted to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of Jackson St. and Vine St.

The driver ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and continued north into the county. Deputy Boatright notified dispatch that the vehicle was refusing to stop, and he pursued the vehicle north out of Hymera.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle slowed and a male passenger suddenly jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion. The passenger fled on foot, while Deputy Boatright continued pursuing the suspect vehicle.

The pursuit briefly entered into Vigo County before circling back into Sullivan County. The suspect eventually crashed on County Road 650E near 1150N. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bradley Kerns , age 60, of Hymera, exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a field.

Deputy Boatright pursued Kerns on foot, and quickly apprehended him. Kerns was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator. His bond is $32,000 with ten percent allowed.

A second passenger in Kern’s vehicle, Angela Douthitt, age 49, of Jasonville, was placed under arrest as well. She was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Assisting a Criminal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and False Informing. Her bond is $20,000 with ten percent allowed.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the male passenger that jumped from the moving suspect vehicle until the case is reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

Assisting were officers from the Jasonville Police Department, Shelburn Town Marshal’s Office and the Sullivan City Police.

All individuals accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.

