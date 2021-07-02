Greene County Jail Log – July 2nd, 2021

We brought your last jail log to you on June 19th, less than two weeks ago. Little did we know how busy the local police would be. That said, the Greene County Jail Log for our July 2nd, 2021 publication is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty. There’s a lot more to come in the coming days…

Johnson, Dawn Marie, age 31, of Bloomfield was arrested for the first time in less then two weeks for residential entry, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as organized theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Both charges accrued a $5,000 bond amount with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid on both counts.

Paul Matthew Turpin , age 45, of Linton was arrested by Bloomfield Deputy Marshall Allor for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He will also face a Motion to Revoke Suspended Sentence Filed before the first of the year. Attorney Jamie Sutton has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. In Sullivan County, he will also face a charge of failure to appear.

Kasaundra Leigh Watkins, age 36, of Martinsville was arrested for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Gregory Lynn Nicholson, age 45, of Campellsburg was arrested for being a lifetime habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony. Bondwas set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Carl David Wayne McCarty, age 31, of Linton was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $2,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Christina Marie Bell, age 49, of Brazil was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Jennie Lynn Rupert, age 48, of Switz City was arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

April Michelle Ispas, age 39, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke her suspended sentence was filed on her prior charges for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

Tasha Ann Goodman, age 33, listed as homeless in Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

Logan Charles Conresi, age 21, of Bloomington, was booked on a warrant for identity deception, possession of a controlled substance, false informing, railroad right-of-way violation, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. He will also face a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

Christopher Joseph Afanador, age 32, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one filed as as a Class A misdemeanor and another filed as a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Aedria Layne Alsman, age 29, of Linton was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

James Elmer Harris, age 65, of Bloomfield was arrested by Bloomfield Lt. Marvin Holt for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Dustin Eugene Watts, age 40 and listed as homeless, was arrested for criminal trespass. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Gavin S. Johnson, age 20, of Bloomfield was arrested by Bloomfield Lt. Marvin Holt for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Lowell Emmons Harroll, Jr., age 54, of Switz City was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. No bond.

Jeffrey Marshall Smith, age 50, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Amanda Kristine May, age 37, of Coalmont was arrested by Linton Police Office Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. No bond.

Joshua David Jones, age 34, of Linton was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Crystal Lynn Curnett, age 39, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

April Michelle Wright, age 39, of Linton was arrested on an out-of-county-warrant from Knox County for failure to appear.

