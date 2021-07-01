Indiana Department of Insurance warns damage from fireworks may not be covered

From the Indiana Department of Insurance:

As Independence Day celebrations kick off, the use of fireworks may increase in your area. The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning Hoosier homeowners and renters that accidental damage caused by fireworks that are banned in their counties may not be covered by their homeowners or renters insurance policies.

Many insurance policies contain provisions disclaiming coverage for illegal acts committed by the insured. However, consumers who experience property damage due to another person’s use of fireworks may be able to claim benefits under their homeowners or renters policy.

In 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Fireworks Report, fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated fireworks-related injuries.

The following are laws governing fireworks in the Hoosier state, and many towns and cities have additional ordinances that Hoosiers must follow:

Fireworks can be purchased only by persons 18 years of age or older.

Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.

Consumer fireworks may be used only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on most days that are not holidays, but this may be limited further by local ordinances – check with local officials.

On holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve), fireworks may be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. (You should check first with local officials.)

The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance: June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.



About the Indiana Department of Insurance

The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) protects Indiana’s insurance consumers by monitoring and regulating the financial strengths and market conduct activities of insurance companies and agents. The IDOI monitors insurance companies and agents for compliance with state laws to protect consumers and to offer them the best array of insurance products available. The IDOI also assists Hoosiers with insurance questions and provides guidance in understanding how insurance policies work.

