Greene County Jail Log

Amy Lynn Bowers, age 49, of Linton was arrested for battery, resisting law enforcement, and intimidation. Bond was set at $2,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Shawnna Marguerit Christian, age 48, of Chandler was arrested for domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

