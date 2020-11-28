DNR holiday gift packs are available

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Cross those hard-to-buy-for people off your shopping list by giving them a holiday gift pack from the DNR. A gift pack is a gift the recipient can use the whole year, whether that person enjoys camping or sleeping in the comfort of one of seven Indiana State Park Inns. The DNR gift pack saves you up to $31 over buying the items individually too.



The $99 gift pack includes a 2021 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine and calendar, and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds — another gift card option, for those who like to enjoy nature from the indoors, is a $65 State Park Inns gift card. You also have the option of upgrading either of those gift cards to an even $100 by paying the $35 more. Various pack types are available.



Orders ship within three to five business days. Orders received by December 6th will ship by December 14th. The offer is available through December 31st. Packs can be purchased online only at shopINstateparks.com.



Indiana has thirty-two state parks and reservoirs throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for all of 2021 for all state park properties beginning January 1st.



The inns gift card can be used at any of seven state park lodging facilities, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.



The camping gift card can be used toward the rental of cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins), campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps at all state park and reservoir properties. It can also be used at a handful of DNR Division of Forestry properties, including Deam Lake State Recreation Area (SRA), Greene-Sullivan State Forest, and Starve Hollow SRA.



The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold by park-operated gates, stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas or saddle barns.



Outdoor Indiana is a bi-monthly magazine that brings you the best of the state’s outdoors in 48 pages of full color. The normal subscription rate is $15 per year. Learn more about the magazine at outdoorindiana.org.

Featured photo by monicore from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...