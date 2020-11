Some photo highlights of the boys’ basketball game between North Knox and Linton earlier today, including: (1.) Joey Hart throwing it down, (2.) Josh Pyne driving while looking to pass, (3.) Lincoln Hale popping up for a jumper [Hale became Linton’s all-time leading scorer this game with more points than anyone else], and (4.) Konner Cox shooting behind the ark.









Featured photo is Braden Walters

Photography by Austin Gordon Photography

