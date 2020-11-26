State Senator wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to District 39

From the Office of State Senator Eric Bassler:

Since 1789 when President George Washington issued the first proclamation calling for ‘a day of public thanksgiving and prayer,’ Americans have been setting aside time each year to reflect on and celebrate all we have to be grateful for.

This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take time to express your gratitude for your friends and family and reflect on all the blessings in your lives.

In addition, this year especially, I want to thank our doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. Your dedication to the health and well-being of Hoosiers does not go unnoticed and is deeply appreciated.

I wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving!

Eric Bassler State Senator Serving District 39

