Former Center Township Trustee charged with theft and official misconduct

From the Indiana State Police:

Stephen C. Durham, a former Greene County Center Township Trustee, has been arrested for official misconduct and theft after a lengthy criminal investigation.

In August 2018, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Tony Guinn was assigned an investigation, after requests from authorities, to look into possible misuse or misappropriation by former Greene County Center Township Trustee, Stephen C. Durham, that took place from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018. Guinn, a detective with the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit, was assisted by a senior special investigator from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. After a complete audit and an execution of four search warrants, the findings revealed that over $58,557.02 of funds had been misappropriated for purchases that did not come to or have any benefit to Greene County Center Township or its citizens.

After a complete review of the investigation, Greene County Prosecutor, Jarrod Hotsclaw, asked for a warrant to be issued for Durham’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Greene County Superior Court on November 17, 2020. Durham was arrested on the active warrant by troopers of the Indiana State Police earlier today, November 25, 2020. Durham was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marion County Jail. He is currently being held on a $24,000 bond with 10% allowed.

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Troy Stanton of the Indiana State Police Organized Crime Unit/Special Investigations and Lynne Spencer, a Senior Special Investigator with the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Arrested and Charges: Stephen C. Durham

Official Misconduct of a Public Servant, Class 6 Felony (3 counts)

Theft, Class 6 Felony (3 counts)

No photo was available at the time of this release.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

