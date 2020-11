Here are some photo highlights of the high school girls basketball game between Tecumseh and Linton, including: (1.) Gentry Warrick taking the tip for the Miners, (2.) Vanessa Shafford throwing up a shot, (3.) Jalyee Hayes in the corner behind the ark, and (4.) Aubrey Burgess putting up a layup after a seal. Linton won 66 to 55.

Photography by Austin Gordon Photography

