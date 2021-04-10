Bedford man arrested for dealing heroin after investigation

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Friday, April 9th, 2021, around 11:30 a.m., a Bedford man was arrested for dealing heroin after a traffic stop along Bellback Road in Bedford. This concluded a multi-week joint investigation conducted by the Bedford Police Department, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S., and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section. Through the course of their duties, officers had obtained information that Lordmiester Swift Eagle Powers, 31, of Bedford was allegedly involved in dealing heroin in Lawrence County.

Utilizing a large variety of investigative techniques, officers determined that Powers was dealing heroin around a local hotel. On Friday morning, Powers was observed as a passenger in a vehicle being driven on Bellback Road toward the motel. Bedford Police Officers, Clint Swanson, Robert Looney, and Faheem Bade conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, Officer Bade deployed his canine, ZuZu, who gave a positive alert to controlled substances on the vehicle. A subsequent search eventually resulted in locating almost 3 grams of heroin.

Powers, who initially did not comply with the officer’s commands and then physically resisted, was placed under arrest and incarcerated in Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses.

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Between 1 and 5 Grams, Level 4 Felony

Possession of Heroin, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement by Force, Class A Misdemeanor

Other officers who assisted throughout the investigation included BPD Officer Jarrett Tedrow, BPD Captain Kevin Jones, and ISP Sergeant Greg Day.

Sgt. Day expressed how well the two agencies worked together to make the community a little safer. “I cannot stress enough the great work that was done during this joint investigation. Unfortunately, we all know that the opioid epidemic is real and has hurt countless families. Hopefully, this investigation will serve notice to those that want to wreak havoc in our community by peddling their drugs. I want to thank the Bedford Police Department for their excellent work throughout this investigation.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

