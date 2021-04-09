From the Office of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken:

“On behalf of the American people, I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken went on to say, “His Royal Highness embodied an uncompromising sense of duty to country, from his time in service during World War II to his decades serving the British people alongside Queen Elizabeth II. He was a true friend to the United States. We honor his memory and will remember his dedication to duty and friendship for years to come.”

The Prince died at Windsor Castle earlier this morning. He was 99 years old — just two months shy of his 100th birthday. He was Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 of those years.

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

