Greene County Jail Log – April 10th, 2021

Jennifer L. Purvis, age 52, of Jasonville is no stranger to the court system, making this her 15th instance of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Aaron Edward O’Malley-Starr was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. O’Malley-Starr has an outstanding warrant and is also facing pending charge in Monroe County for battery resulting bodily injury to a person under age 14, a Level 5 felony.
Devon Denise Foreman, age 38, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Quintin Levi Resler, age 21, of Switz City was booked on a warrant for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Robert Ray Secrest, age 27, of Bloomfield began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chase Daniel Wright, age 21, of Bloomington was arrested for invasion of privacy and criminal trespass. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors. No bond.
Robert Ronald Roy, age 41, of Clinton was booked on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Brianna Jonee McDonald, age 20, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of marijuana. No bond. Attorney Timothy Shonk has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense after the Greene County Alcohol and Drug Services provided a notice to the court.
Trey William Magnetti, age 32, of Jasonville was booked on an out-of-county warrant for Vigo County.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels