Impaired driver arrested after driving wrong way on US 41 in Gibson County

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Last night at approximately 11:35PM, Trooper Hurley was patrolling northbound US 41 near the 38 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a Toyota Highlander traveling south in the northbound passing lane. Trooper Hurley immediately activated his emergency lights hoping the driver would stop, but the driver of the Toyota continued to drive south in the northbound lanes.

Trooper Hurley turned around and while traveling south to catch up to the Toyota he observed the driver of the Toyota pass five vehicles that were traveling north on US 41. Hurley eventually was able to pass the Toyota by utilizing the southbound lanes and then used the cross-over at Old US 41 to block and shut down both northbound lanes.

Moments later, the wrong-way driver stopped in the northbound lanes approximately 15-yards from the Trooper’s patrol car. The driver was identified as Macray Robinson, age 19, of Fort Branch.

Robinson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed hen had a blood alcohol content of 0.16%; so, he was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Macray Robinson, age 19, of Fort Branch, Indiana

Driving While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

