New website connecting Hoosiers with job opportunities

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Indiana’s new Hoosier Talent Network is bringing more than 135,000 job openings to Hoosiers.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s new online tool connects those seeking work directly to employers in their desired location. Companies and recruiters can also use this website to connect with potential candidates.

The Hoosier Talent Network partnered with Eightfold AI to analyze a job seeker’s skills and match them to relevant opportunities. Individuals looking for work can get started by creating a profile and answering a few questions about themselves. Based on qualifications and capabilities, job recommendations will appear. The platform is so detailed that it may even recommend jobs a person has not considered you could do before.

Hoosiers and employers alike are encouraged to use this tool to find new opportunities and candidates.

