Greene County Jail Log – April 6th, 2021

Ashley Marie Burris, age 20, of Worthington was arrested for neglect of a dependent, false informing, and incest. Bond was set at $21,000 with ten percent allowed.

Charles Phillip Philpot, age 24, of Worthington was arrested for domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old, neglect of a dependent, false informing. Bond was set at $21,000 with ten percent allowed.

An extended article is expected.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

